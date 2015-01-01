Abstract

Successful prevention of physical child abuse is dependent on improvements in risk assessment. The risk of abuse is assumed to increase when family stressors overcome resources. Severe physical disease can increase stress, and parental physical disease has been studied as a risk factor for physical child abuse, but with heterogeneous definitions. This study evaluated the relation between parental physical disease severity and severe documented physical child abuse. Models were based on data on children aged 0-17 years in Denmark between 1997 and 2018, and their parents. Severe documented physical child abuse was modeled as violence against a child registered by either health authorities in treatment or mortality registries, or police authorities in cases confirmed by the courts. Parental physical disease severity was modeled as the sum of Charlson Comorbidity Index scores for the child's parents. The causal connection was examined in two model types: a survival model comparing exposed with non-exposed children, adjusted for covariates at baseline, and a G-model, taking time-varying covariates, including income and parental psychiatric disease into account. Neither model showed an association between parental physical disease severity and severe documented physical child abuse, with RR 0.99 and 95% CI (0.93-1.05) for the survival model and RR 1.08 for the G-model (CI not calculated). Conclusion: In the model studied, parental physical disease severity was not a risk factor for severe documented physical child abuse. Individual categories of physical disease remain to be examined. Trial registration: The study was pre-registered on Open Science Framework, https://osf.io/fh2sr. What is Known: • Parental physical disease severity has been studied previously as a risk indicator of physical child abuse, but based on heterogeneous definitions. • Previous studies have not studied parental physical disease severity preceding physical child abuse. What is New: • Parental severe physical disease was not prospectively associated with severe documented physical child abuse in a survival model, a G-model and a number of sensitivity analyses, respectively. • Results should be replicated in samples from populations without universal health care, and using different categories of disease.

