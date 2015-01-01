Abstract

Using computers to replace pilot seats in air traffic control (ATC) simulators is an effective way to improve controller training efficiency and reduce training costs. To achieve this, we propose a deep reinforcement learning model, RoBERTa-RL (RoBERTa with Reinforcement Learning), for generating pilot repetitions. RoBERTa-RL is based on the pre-trained language model RoBERTa and is optimized through transfer learning and reinforcement learning. Transfer learning is used to address the issue of scarce data in the ATC domain, while reinforcement learning algorithms are employed to optimize the RoBERTa model and overcome the limitations in model generalization caused by transfer learning. We selected a real-world area control dataset as the target task training and testing dataset, and a tower control dataset generated based on civil aviation radio land-air communication rules as the test dataset for evaluating model generalization. In terms of the ROUGE evaluation metrics, RoBERTa-RL achieved significant results on the area control dataset with ROUGE-1, ROUGE-2, and ROUGE-L scores of 0.9962, 0.992, and 0.996, respectively. On the tower control dataset, the scores were 0.982, 0.954, and 0.982, respectively. To overcome the limitations of ROUGE in this field, we conducted a detailed evaluation of the proposed model architecture using keyword-based evaluation criteria for the generated repetition instructions. This evaluation criterion calculates various keyword-based metrics based on the segmented results of the repetition instruction text. In the keyword-based evaluation criteria, the constructed model achieved an overall accuracy of 98.8% on the area control dataset and 81.8% on the tower control dataset. In terms of generalization, RoBERTa-RL improved accuracy by 56% compared to the model before improvement and achieved a 47.5% improvement compared to various comparative models. These results indicate that employing reinforcement learning strategies to enhance deep learning algorithms can effectively mitigate the issue of poor generalization in text generation tasks, and this approach holds promise for future application in other related domains.

