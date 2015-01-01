Abstract

Mouthguards (MGs) are essential devices for the protection of sports-related orofacial injuries. Mapping of the literature on this subject may help to guide future studies; therefore, this review aimed to characterize the research trends of studies related to MGs and dental injuries in sports activities through bibliometric analysis of in vivo studies concerning the frequency of MG use; knowledge, awareness, perception, and/or attitude about MGs; and adaptation (fit) of MGs in the mouth and/or prevention of traumatic dental injuries (TDIs). A literature search was performed in 6 databases for studies published up to April 2022. Text mining and analysis software was used to extract and evaluate data related to the study author, country, keywords, journal of publication, and year. Additionally, data related to the type of study, outcome, study population, age group, evaluation method, type of MG, sport classification, and sport category were extracted and analyzed. Of 6140 records identified, 222 were included in the analysis. Most of the articles came from the United States (n = 39; 17.5%) and dentistry journals (n = 145; 65.3%). The journal Dental Traumatology (n = 60; 27.0%) presented the highest number of publications. Most studies were observational (n = 195; 87.8%) and evaluated the frequency of MG use (n = 163; 44.4%). Studies were carried out in athletes (n = 181; 82.6%) and adults (n = 169; 49.1%) using questionnaires or interviews for assessment (n = 206; 84.1%). Only 89 (40.1%) studies evaluated the type of MG, mostly involving contact sports. Custom-made MGs were most commonly studied. More studies involving coaches, dentists, and child and teenaged athletes are warranted to help prevent sportsrelated TDIs in young teeth, mainly through interventional studies on the perceptions of and knowledge about MGs among these populations.

