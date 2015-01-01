Abstract

The objective of this study was to evaluate the reliability and validity of the FES-I scale in community-dwelling older Mexican adults. Participants were 222 older adults, with a mean age of 70 years; 75% were women who completed a sociodemographic data sheet, a Spanish version of the FES-I scale, intended to explore measures of depression, quality of life, and instrumental activities of daily living. Discriminant validity was demonstrated for all items on the FES-I scale and when groups of older adults were compared according to age. Evidence of internal consistency was found in all the items of the FES-I scale (α = .91) and convergent and divergent validity of the FES-I scale with measures of depression and quality of life, except instrumental activities of daily living. The Confirmatory Factor Analysis shows that the FES-I scale partially retains its two-factor measurement properties since five items were removed from the model to fit the data. The FES-I scale is a valid and reliable measure for clinical evaluations of fear of falls in older Mexican adults in the community.

Language: en