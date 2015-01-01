SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Medina-Jiménez EA, Acosta-Quiroz CO, García-Flores R. Gerontol. Geriatr. Med. 2023; 9: e23337214231208528.

(Copyright © 2023, The Author(s), Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/23337214231208528

37885897

PMC10599116

The objective of this study was to evaluate the reliability and validity of the FES-I scale in community-dwelling older Mexican adults. Participants were 222 older adults, with a mean age of 70 years; 75% were women who completed a sociodemographic data sheet, a Spanish version of the FES-I scale, intended to explore measures of depression, quality of life, and instrumental activities of daily living. Discriminant validity was demonstrated for all items on the FES-I scale and when groups of older adults were compared according to age. Evidence of internal consistency was found in all the items of the FES-I scale (α = .91) and convergent and divergent validity of the FES-I scale with measures of depression and quality of life, except instrumental activities of daily living. The Confirmatory Factor Analysis shows that the FES-I scale partially retains its two-factor measurement properties since five items were removed from the model to fit the data. The FES-I scale is a valid and reliable measure for clinical evaluations of fear of falls in older Mexican adults in the community.


older adults; falls; depression; quality of life; instrumental activities

