Abstract

Most people in need of mental health services in Mexico do not seek formal support or professional services to address their mental health needs. Understanding help-seeking behaviors is crucial to addressing underutilized mental health services and to leverage health promotion efforts. Data were collected as part of a larger research project on stigma and help-seeking for mental-health-related concerns in Mexico. A convenience sample of 469 adults residing in Mexico City participated in the study using an experimental vignette methodology assessing stigma toward individuals with mental health conditions, along with characteristics and demographic correlates of help-seeking. All survey measures were administered in Spanish. A structural regression was conducted for the outcome 'openness to professional help seeking for mental health problems' as a latent variable. Compared with males, females were more open to professional help seeking (b = 0.09, p = 0.038), as were people who endorsed higher spirituality (b = 0.01, p = 0.006); while people who experienced self-stigma were less open to professional help-seeking for mental health concerns (b = -0.15, p = 0.005). Self-stigma was a major driver of low service utilization. Contrary to previous studies, spirituality was a significant positive predictor of professional help-seeking. A more nuanced understanding of mental health help-seeking in Mexico can be useful for outreach efforts to increase service utilization both in Mexico and among Latinos in the United States (US). Given historical, geographic, and cultural ties with the US, it is important to understand mental health help-seeking in Mexico, which may relate directly to help-seeking behaviors in many US Latinos who have immigrated to the US. Directions for future research and practice implications are discussed, including a roadmap for health promotion activities.

