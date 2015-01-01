Abstract

In this issue, Dryden (2023) disrupts the myth of neutrality in healthcare and outlines the importance of naming anti-Black racism in order to dismantle it. In this commentary, I take up Dryden's (2023) call to study the relationship between colonialism, anti-Blackness and healthcare. I utilize historical and present-day examples that uncover the roots of settler colonialism and slavery within North American healthcare systems. Finally, I explore how dispossessed communities have resisted medical violence. I call on healthcare workers to fight for non-reformist reforms, uplift self-determining care and engage in resistance toward liberatory futures.

