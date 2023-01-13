Abstract

BACKGROUND: Conflicts exacerbate dynamics of power and inequalities through violence normalization, which acts as a facilitator for conflict-related sexual violence. Literature addressing its negative outcomes on survivors is scant. The aim of this systematic review was to analyze the qualitative evidence reported in scientific literature and focusing on the negative consequences of conflict-related sexual violence on victims' physical, psychological, and social dimensions of health in a gender-inclusive and disaggregated form.



METHODS: A literature search was conducted on January 13, 2023 on Pubmed, Scopus, and PsychArticles. The search strings combined two blocks of terms related to sexual violence and conflict. A time filter was applied, limiting the search to studies published in the last ten years. Information regarding the main characteristics and design of the study, survivors and their experience, and about conflict-related sexual violence was collected. The negative consequences of conflict-related sexual violence on the physical, psychological, and social dimension of victims were extracted according to the Biopsychosocial model of health. The review followed the Joanna Briggs Institute methodology for systematic reviews and relied on the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic reviews and Meta-Analyses.



RESULTS: After full text review, 23 articles met the inclusion criteria, with 18 of them reporting negative repercussions on physical health, all of them highlighting adverse psychological outcomes, and 21 disclosing unfavorable social consequences. The negative outcomes described in multiple studies were sexual and reproductive health issues, the most mentioned being pregnancy, manifestations of symptoms attributable to post-traumatic stress disorder, and stigma. A number of barriers to access to care were presented as emerging findings.



CONCLUSIONS: This review provided an analysis of the negative consequences of conflict-related sexual violence on survivors, thus highlighting the importance of qualitative evidence in understanding these outcomes and addressing barriers to access to care. Conflict-related sexual violence is a sexual and reproductive health issue. Sexuality education is needed at individual, community, and provider level, challenging gender norms and roles and encompassing gender-based violence. Gender-inclusive protocols and services need to be implemented to address the specific needs of all victims. Governments should advocate for SRHRs and translate health policies into services targeting survivors of CRSV.

