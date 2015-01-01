Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We aimed to identify in this study time trends of relapses in the illicit consumption of narcotics in a special at-risk population of former drug users under a public health perspective.



METHODS: In a pooled dataset of 14 consecutive calendar years (2006-2019), the use of seven different narcotic substances was studied in 380 persons with a total of 2,928 urine samples which were analyzed using a valid marker system for narcotic residues.



RESULTS: During the entire observation period, the relapse rate for cannabinoids and opiates was the highest despite abstinence requirements. It was noticeable that the relapses across all narcotics groups occurred primarily during the first 3 years of the probation period (90%) with a decrease in illegal consumption during the following years of the observation period.



CONCLUSION: Special attention should be paid to probationers at the beginning of the probation period to develop more effective prevention strategies for substance abstinence by all involved actors in public health services.

Language: en