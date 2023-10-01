Abstract

What Is the Role of Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry in Preventing Physician Suicide?



Consultation-liaison psychiatry, as opposed to general psychiatry, has a much greater familiarity with the stresses and lifestyles that develop around distinct medical and surgical specialties. We take care of surgical and medical patients and interact with these care teams regularly. We share and work through many of the same scenarios. We do our best to alleviate complex situations and defuse tense interpersonal dynamics. Yet, these physicians, our colleagues, are not our patients. Aside from...



Balint Groups and Training



Named for the psychoanalyst, Michel Balint, who organized therapeutic process groups for general practitioners in England following World War II, Balint groups provide physicians with a forum to review difficult patient scenarios and work through troubling interpersonal issues in medical care. They focus on the details of the 'case' and allow the physician to engage with his or her approach to patient care without dissecting or disclosing personal details. Therefore, this approach can be easily...

