Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The suicide rate among individuals who experience sleep disturbances is five times higher than in the general population. Up to 70 % of people living with HIV (PLHIV) experience sleep disturbances. This study's purpose was to determine whether this population has higher rates of suicide compared to those without sleep disorders. Possible risk factors were also explored.



METHODS: A secondary analysis of nationwide data on all males and females over 15 years old with HIV living in Taiwan was conducted from January 1, 2005, to December 31, 2016. Sleep disturbances were identified through recorded diagnoses and medical treatments. Cox proportional hazard models and hazard ratios (HRs) and mediation analysis were employed to estimate the association between sleep disturbances and suicide risk during the follow-up period.



RESULTS: Of the 5680 PLHIV, 72 suicide events were reported. The suicide incidence rate among PLHIV suffering from sleep disturbances was 769 per 100,000 person-years. Sleep disturbances were associated with a significantly increased risk of suicide (AHR = 1.75, 95 % CI 1.02-3.02, p = 0.0429). A premium-based monthly salary of <24,000 (NT $) was also associated with an increased hazard of suicide (AHR = 4.14, 95 % CI 1.60-10.75, p = 0.0035). The pathway effect analysis using potential outcomes showed that depression did not mediate the effect of sleep disturbance on suicide.



CONCLUSIONS: Sleep disturbances were associated with higher suicide rates, even after adjusting for pre-existing depression. These findings suggest that paying attention to suicidal ideation among PLHIV suffering from sleep disturbances is necessary.

Language: en