Olsavsky AK, Hinckley JD, Vidal C. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1016/j.jaac.2023.10.007

37890663

Medical and recreational marijuana legalization (ML) processes in the United States have been prompted by the potential for positive downstream legal effects of decriminalization, including fewer cannabis-related arrests and prosecutions, which have historically disproportionately impacted minoritized communities. However, ML evolved through primarily political processes, with minimal scientific guidance to inform policies. Unfortunately, commercialization has increased youth cannabis access, diversion of parental cannabis, and proliferation of high-potency products which, along with early use, are associated with poor mental health outcomes.

Taken together, these findings raise concerns about the impact of medical (MML) and recreational marijuana legalization (RML) on youth mental health.


