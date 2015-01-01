Abstract

A 28-year-old man was admitted dead to the emergency department of the regional hospital. All resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful in this case. Attending officers stated that he was suspected of possessing drugs at the time of arrest and had taken them quickly to cover up. Upon arrival at the hospital, signs of violence were noted all over his body. During the autopsy, two large blue plastic packages were found in the antrum of the stomach. The first was 6.3 × 2.2 cm and had two tight knots, while the second was 7.6 x 1.7 cm and had a single knot. Both packages were irregularly shaped and contained tablet debris that was clearly leaking, as a large amount of gastric juice was present in both packages. A confirmatory forensic toxicology analysis revealed toxic concentrations of methamphetamine in the blood of the dissected case. The patient died of acute methamphetamine intoxication associated with a severe stress condition resulting from violent resistance during arrest.

Language: en