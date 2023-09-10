Abstract

Vehicles featuring partially automated driving can now be certified within a guaranteed operational design domain. The verification in all kinds of scenarios, including fog, cannot be carried out in real conditions (risks or low occurrence). Simulation tools for adverse weather conditions (e.g., physical, numerical) must be implemented and validated. The aim of this study is, therefore, to verify what criteria need to be met to obtain sufficient data to test AI-based pedestrian detection algorithms. It presents both analyses on real and numerically simulated data. A novel method for the test environment evaluation, based on a reference detection algorithm, was set up. The following parameters are taken into account in this study: weather conditions, pedestrian variety, the distance of pedestrians to the camera, fog uncertainty, the number of frames, and artificial fog vs. numerically simulated fog. Across all examined elements, the disparity between results derived from real and simulated data is less than 10%. The results obtained provide a basis for validating and improving standards dedicated to the testing and approval of autonomous vehicles.

Language: en