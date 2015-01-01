|
Abstract
|
This study examined the differences in negative beliefs about disclosing suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs) between US Veterans and non-Veterans, and between Veterans who are and are not enrolled in Veterans Health Administration (VHA) care. Participants included 495 adults with a history of suicide ideation who completed an online self-report questionnaire inquiring about history of STBs, STB disclosure, and beliefs about STB disclosures. Group differences in STB disclosure beliefs were analyzed.
