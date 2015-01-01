Abstract

This study examined the differences in negative beliefs about disclosing suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs) between US Veterans and non-Veterans, and between Veterans who are and are not enrolled in Veterans Health Administration (VHA) care. Participants included 495 adults with a history of suicide ideation who completed an online self-report questionnaire inquiring about history of STBs, STB disclosure, and beliefs about STB disclosures. Group differences in STB disclosure beliefs were analyzed.



RESULTS showed that Veterans (vs. non-Veterans) more strongly believed that STB disclosure would result in firearm confiscation. VHA-enrolled (vs. non-VHA enrolled) Veterans reported stronger beliefs that STB disclosures result in involuntary hospitalization. Among VHA-enrolled Veterans, stronger beliefs regarding providers' interest regarding true STB experiences and others' comfort with STB disclosures were associated with lower STB disclosure likelihood.



FINDINGS highlight that educating Veterans on the benefits of STB disclosure and limiting misinformation regarding its consequences is paramount, specifically through improved suicide-related communication within the VHA and stigma reduction campaigns.

