Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Cross-sectional studies show that habitual use of alcohol is associated with severity of alcohol dependence reflected across a range of domains and lower number of detoxifications in multiple settings. In this study, we investigated whether alcohol use disorder (AUD) patients with greater habitual use of alcohol at baseline showed worse outcomes after one year of follow-up.



METHODS: A sample of inpatients with Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fourth Edition (DSM-IV) alcohol use disorder (AUD) was assessed at baseline (n = 50) and after one year (n = 30). The Habit, Reward, and Fear Scale (HRFS) was employed to quantify affective (fear or reward) and non-affective (habitual) drives for alcohol use, the Alcohol Dependence Scale (ADS) was used to assess clinical outcomes, and the Depression, Anxiety and Stress Scale (DASS-21) was used to quantify and control for associated affective symptoms.



RESULTS: There was a significant reduction in the three HRFS scores at the follow-up. Regression analyses demonstrated that greater habit- and fear-related drives at baseline predicted greater decreases in the ADS scores at the endpoint. However, after controlling for age, sex and affective symptoms, only reward and fear were associated with reductions in ADS scores at the end of one year. Prescriptions of naltrexone and antidepressants/benzodiazepines did not predict decreases in reward and fear-related motivations.



CONCLUSION: Although we were unable to confirm that habitual subscores at baseline predict worse long-term outcomes among inpatients with AUD, we found that a greater fear and reward motives for the use of alcohol predicted a greater magnitude of improvement in the AUD symptoms after one year. We hope that these findings will help develop new approaches toward AUD treatment and inform models of addiction research.

