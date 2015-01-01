Abstract

This paper describes the development and initial chaplaincy user evaluation of 'Pastoral Narrative Disclosure' (PND) as a rehabilitation strategy developed for chaplains to address moral injury among veterans. PND is an empirically informed and integrated intervention comprising eight stages of pastoral counselling, guidance and education that was developed by combining two previously existing therapeutic techniques, namely Litz et al's (2017) 'Adaptive Disclosure' and 'Confessional Practice' (Joob & Kettunen, 2013). The development and results of PND can be categorized into five phases. Phase 1: PND Strategy Formation-based upon extensive international research demonstrating that MI is a complex bio-psycho-social-spiritual syndrome with symptoms sufficiently distinct from post-traumatic stress disorder. The review also provided evidence of the importance of chaplains being involved in moral injury rehabilitation. Phase II: Development and Implementation of 'Moral Injury Skills Training' (MIST)-which involved the majority of available Australian Defence Force (ADF) Chaplains (n = 242/255: 94.9%) completing a basic 'Introduction to Moral Injury' (MIST-1) as well as an 'Introduction to PND' (MIST-2). Phase III: MIST-3-PND-Pilot evaluation-involved a representative chaplaincy cohort (n = 13) undergoing the PND eight-stage strategy to ensure the integrity and quality of PND from a chaplaincy perspective prior to wider implementation. The pilot PND evaluation indicated a favourable satisfaction rating (n = 11/13: 84.6%; M = 4.73/5.0 satisfaction). Phase IV: MIST-3-PND Implementation-involved a larger cohort of ADF Chaplaincy participants (n = 210) completing a revised and finalized PND strategy which was regarded favourably by the majority of ADF Chaplains (n = 201/210: 95.7%; M = 4.73/5.0 satisfaction). Phase V: Summation. In conclusion the positive satisfaction ratings by a significant number of ADF chaplaincy personnel completing MIST-3-PND, provided evidence that chaplains evaluated PND as a suitable counselling, guidance and education strategy, which affirmed its utilisation and justifies further research for using PND to address MI among veterans, that may also prove valuable for other chaplains working in community health and first responder contexts.

