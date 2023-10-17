Abstract

The most lethal attack ever registered against a hospital happened on Oct 17, 2023 in the Gaza Strip (or Gaza), with hundreds of people dead and injured. WHO issued a strong protest. The war between Hamas and Israel is another example of senseless military action tragically affecting millions of innocent people. There have been unacceptable attacks against civilians. Hospitals, health units, and ambulances have been hit by heavy bombardment and destroyed, and health professionals have been killed.1



Deeply shocked by this humanitarian disaster, the World Federation of Public Health Associations--representing 130 national associations and more than 5 million health professionals--addressed an open letter to the Presidents of the UN Security Council, UN General Assembly, the UN Secretary-General, high-level political and health authorities of Israel and Palestine, and Pope Francis, to use their power to stop the carnage. The letter asks for an immediate ceasefire; the establishment of humanitarian corridors for the safe evacuation of the injured and sick; and urgent admission to Gaza of medical and health staff, resources, water, food, energy, ambulances, field hospitals, and hospital ships.



It is urgent that we end the violence and help the victims. Trust must be established. Let dialogue and mutual understanding be the only conditions for lasting peace.



PB is a full member of the Brazilian National Academy of Medicine, Professor Emeritus of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, and former President of the World Federation of Public Health Associations. SA is a diplomat and researcher at the Centre for International Health Relations/Fiocruz. LES is a Professor at the Institute of Collective Health at the Federal University of Bahia and is President of the World Federation of Public Health Associations. We declare no other competing interests.



