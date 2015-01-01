|
Citation
|
Sarın AB, Dündar AS, Karagöz YM. Med. Sci. Law 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, British Academy of Forensic Sciences, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37885237
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Drowning is one of the most common causes of accidental deaths in all age groups. This study aims to compare the sociodemographic data, scene of incident findings, clinical characteristics, and autopsy findings of Turkish and foreign victims of drowning in Antalya, one of the most popular global holiday destinations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
accident; drowning; elderly; autopsy; foreigner; sea