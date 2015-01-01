Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Drowning is one of the most common causes of accidental deaths in all age groups. This study aims to compare the sociodemographic data, scene of incident findings, clinical characteristics, and autopsy findings of Turkish and foreign victims of drowning in Antalya, one of the most popular global holiday destinations.



Study Design: This study is the most extensive case series of drowning in Turkey.



METHODS: A retrospective examination was made of 7775 autopsies, of which 692 (8.9%) were identified as drowning cases.



RESULTS: Almost half of the cases were elderly males of foreign nationality, with a chronic disease and high alcohol consumption, who were found wearing swimming clothes and had died accidentally, mostly in the sea or swimming pools. The majority of Turkish victims were male children and adolescents, found wearing normal daily clothes, who died from a fall or while performing high-risk activities, such as jumping from height. Most of these cases died at the scene of the incident due to an accident or suicide.



CONCLUSIONS: Such incidences of deaths in Antalya could be reduced with the implementation of precautions, with adjustments made according to the increased risks and, particularly, the mobility of the older age group. Significantly, chronic disease is an important risk factor in cases of drowning.

