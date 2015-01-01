Abstract

AIMS: By discussing the mental health challenges faced by left-behind children, this article recommends or comments on existing social protection policies that can affect left-behind children's mental health at the micro-, meso- and macro-levels to holistically understand how a range of parties can jointly socially include left-behind children, a process which is conducive to the latter's mental health development.



METHODS: J.H. carried out a systematic review by searching through the English bibliographical databases Google Scholar, Web of Science and Scopus, in addition to Chinese bibliographic databases CNKI, Wanfang Data and VIP Chinese Science and Technology Periodicals. Here J.H. searched for the words ('social protection' OR 'socially protected') AND ('mental health' OR 'psychological wellbeing' OR 'mental problems' OR 'psychological problems') AND ('left-behind children' OR 'LBC' OR 'leftover children') AND ('China' OR 'Chinese'). Publication dates of the search results were limited to between 2010 and 2022.



RESULTS: One of the primary problems encountered by left-behind children is their inadequate home supervision. A further study indicates that parental migration serves as a crucial risk factor for child depression. State-level provision of insurance programmes helps curtail these children's encounters of mental health challenges. Moreover, an improvement in family and school protection is essential when optimising the protection system for left-behind rural Chinese children from poor villages. It is necessary for upper-level government units to re-structure their lower-level counterparts to improve the local administration. This allows lower-level government units to exploit preferential policies, refine relevant regulations and policies on child protection, and facilitate the establishment of social organisations where local policies can be successfully implemented to socially include and protect left-behind children in villages.



CONCLUSIONS: At the meso-level, community environment construction should be emphasised. At macro- and meso-levels, government authorities and social organisations should encourage the marketisation of hiring professional surrogate parents. At the micro-level, migrant parents should proactively take an initiative to contact their left-behind children via telecommunications.

