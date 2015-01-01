Abstract

The role of social determinants of health (SDoH) in gender differences in depression remains unclear among Chinese adults. We aimed to explore the association between SDoH and depression and investigate their role in explaining gender differences in depression. This prospective longitudinal cohort study used four wave surveys (2012, 2016, 2018, and 2020) of the China Family Panel Study (CFPS). Fourteen SDoH variables were assessed, and depression was measured using the 8-item short version of the Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale. The Cox proportional hazards regression and multiple mediation analysis were performed to estimate the effect sizes. The longitudinal sample included 18,874 participants aged 18-92 years (51.4 % males and 48.6 % females). Women had higher risk of depression than men. Unfavorable SDoH were associated with higher risk of depression. After including multiple SDoH in mediation analysis, multiple SDoH mediated 15.7 % of the total effect of gender on depression. In sum, SDoH significantly influenced depression, and specific factors explained gender differences in depression. Supporting women in education, employment, and community involvement could help reduce gender differences in depression.

