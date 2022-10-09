SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hinds Z, Herbitter C, Bryant WT, Newberger NG, Livingston NA. Psychol. Sex. Orientat. Gend. Divers. 2022; 10.

(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)

10.1037/sgd0000583

37885566

PMC10601395

Discrimination and victimization drive health disparities among sexual and gender minority (SGM) individuals, yet little is known about the relative impacts of specific experience types on hazardous substance use. Using data from 704 SGM adults, we examined SGM-related discrimination vs. victimization and specific experiences as predictors of hazardous substance use. SGM-related victimization, not discrimination, predicted hazardous substance use, and SGM-related sexual assault and harassment predicted hazardous alcohol use, although only sexual assault predicted hazardous drug use. These findings implicate lifetime SGM-related victimization, and SGM-related sexual assault and harassment specifically, as key correlates of recent hazardous substance use among SGM adults.


victimization; alcohol use; drug use; sexual assault; SGM

