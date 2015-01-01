Abstract

This article provides an historical review of child maltreatment, focusing on the three most common subtypes: physical abuse, sexual abuse, and neglect. The evolution of recognizing, evaluating, and accurately diagnosing child maltreatment is described. Over time, the establishment of multidisciplinary teams, mandatory reporting, and Child Abuse Pediatrics as a subspecialty of pediatrics has improved the training, research, and clinical diagnosis for all forms of child maltreatment. These advancements have set clinical standards to ensure accurate diagnosis, prevent the misdiagnosis of child abuse and neglect, and continually improve the systems meant to protect children. The expansion of knowledge of child maltreatment continues with attention on early detection of children at risk of developing lifelong physical, psychological, and behavioral consequences from trauma associated with all forms of child maltreatment.

Language: en