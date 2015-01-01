Abstract

Chylothorax is a rare cause of pleural effusion in young children and may result from congenital lymphatic abnormalities, trauma, tumors, and systemic infections. Here we discuss a case of a previously healthy toddler who presented to the emergency department with fever and refusal to walk and subsequently developed respiratory distress with concern for impending respiratory failure. A large right sided pleural effusion was identified and ultimately determined to be consistent with chylothorax secondary to inflicted trauma.

Language: en