Citation
Ruest S, Beucher M. R. I. Med. J. (2013) 2023; 106(10): 25-28.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Rhode Island Medical Society)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
37890060
Abstract
Chylothorax is a rare cause of pleural effusion in young children and may result from congenital lymphatic abnormalities, trauma, tumors, and systemic infections. Here we discuss a case of a previously healthy toddler who presented to the emergency department with fever and refusal to walk and subsequently developed respiratory distress with concern for impending respiratory failure. A large right sided pleural effusion was identified and ultimately determined to be consistent with chylothorax secondary to inflicted trauma.
Keywords
trauma; child abuse; chylothorax