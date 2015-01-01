SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Moore JL, Fitzgerald M, Raj A. R. I. Med. J. (2013) 2023; 106(10): 29-33.

(Copyright © 2023, Rhode Island Medical Society)

37890061

Domestic minor sex trafficking has increasingly gained awareness as a social phenomenon that affects adolescent health and safety. Healthcare providers are uniquely positioned to identify and facilitate supportive interventions for adolescents at high risk or involved in trafficking. A growing literature base and clinical experience provide recommendations on how to identify, engage trafficked youth, and provide beneficial linkages with community resources. A coordinated, multidisciplinary, and trauma-informed response that fosters therapeutic alliances promoting agency, safety, and trust are key components of successful care for this vulnerable adolescent population.

child abuse; human trafficking; adolescent health

