Moore JL, Fitzgerald M, Raj A. R. I. Med. J. (2013) 2023; 106(10): 29-33.
37890061
Domestic minor sex trafficking has increasingly gained awareness as a social phenomenon that affects adolescent health and safety. Healthcare providers are uniquely positioned to identify and facilitate supportive interventions for adolescents at high risk or involved in trafficking. A growing literature base and clinical experience provide recommendations on how to identify, engage trafficked youth, and provide beneficial linkages with community resources. A coordinated, multidisciplinary, and trauma-informed response that fosters therapeutic alliances promoting agency, safety, and trust are key components of successful care for this vulnerable adolescent population.
child abuse; human trafficking; adolescent health