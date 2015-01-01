Abstract

This pilot study explored female caregiver's perception of their child's behaviors during sexual abuse evaluations. We compared reports by caregivers with histories of their own child sexual abuse (PCSA) to caregivers with no prior history of child sexual abuse (NPCSA) regarding their 1) child's sexualized behaviors and (2) perceptions of whether their child had been sexually abused. Forty-four caregivers met inclusion criteria. Ninety-five percent of PCSA caregivers versus 21% of NPCSA caregivers reported at least one behavior from the Child Sexual Behavior Inventory. Our findings identified that PCSA caregivers reported more sexualized behaviors for their children overall, potentially contributing to their perception that their child had been sexually abused. This pilot study demonstrated that caregivers were able to tolerate answering questions about their own history of child abuse. Parents should be asked these questions as this may influence perceptions of their child's behaviors and possible sexual abuse.

Language: en