Abstract

Unintentional pediatric ingestions of substances can lead to serious and even fatal consequences in children1 and raises concern for supervisory neglect. Supervisory neglect occurs when a caregiver's supervisory decisions or behaviors place a child in their care at significant risk for physical, emotional or psychological harm.2 A caregiver who is taking prescription medication or who uses recreational or therapeutic substances, such as cannabis, must protect children in their care from accessing these potentially harmful drugs. Studies have demonstrated that unintentional cannabis ingestions by children has increased in states that have legalized medical and recreational cannabis.3 Given the changing laws surrounding cannabis in Rhode Island, this study aims to provide a conceptual framework to diagnose, manage and understand supervisory neglect when children present to care with a cannabis ingestion. Additionally, this paper provides guidance for providers to help prevent unintentional cannabis ingestions.

