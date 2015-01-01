Abstract

Research has shown that programs utilizing comfort therapy canines in cases of child maltreatment have been successful in providing valuable support to children and their families. To date these programs have made canine comfort therapy dogs available solely within one of the involved disciplines. Therefore, a unique canine comfort therapy program was established specifically to support this pediatric population by implementing a collaborative canine comfort therapy program within two separate disciplines. CALI (Cranston Police, Aubin Center, Leadership in Innovation) was the first official K-9 comfort therapy dog in a police department in Rhode Island (RI), and the first employed dog within the state's only children's hospital. This program provides a longitudinal experience that supports children and their families by fostering a sense of familiarity and trust throughout all the difficult components of a child maltreatment case (e.g., evaluation, treatment, investigation and prosecution).

