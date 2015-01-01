Abstract

Understanding the factors associated with elevated risks and adverse consequences of traumatic brain injury (TBI) is an integral part of developing preventive measures for TBI. Brain injury outcomes differ based on one's sex (biological characteristics) and gender (social characteristics reflecting norms and relationships), however, whether it is sex or gender that drives differences in early (30-day) mortality and discharge location post-TBI is not well understood. In the absence of a gender variable in existing data, we developed a method for "measuring gender" in 276,812 residents of Ontario, Canada who entered the emergency department and acute care hospitals with a TBI diagnostic code between April 1st, 2002, and March 31st, 2020. We applied logistic regression to analyse differences in diagnostic codes between the sexes and to derive a gender score that reflected social dimensions. We used the derived gender score along with a sex variable to demonstrate how it can be used to separate the relationship between sex, gender and TBI outcomes after severe TBI. Sex had a significant effect on early mortality after severe TBI with a rate ratio (95% confidence interval (CI)) of 1.54 (1.24-1.91). Gender had a more significant effect than sex on discharge location. A person expressing more "woman-like" characteristics had lower odds of being discharged to rehabilitation versus home with odds ratio (95% CI) of 0.54 (0.32-0.88). The method we propose offers an opportunity to measure a gender effect independently of sex on TBI outcomes.

