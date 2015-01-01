|
Citation
Palau CB, Akikuni M, Latsky-Campbell B, Wagner J. Subst. Use Misuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
37888899
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Previous studies show the reach of the current drug overdose epidemic into the U.S.-Mexico border region, albeit with a unique border-specific wave pattern compared to national waves and a delayed onset of fentanyl involvement (Wave I: 2002-2011, Wave II: 2012-2016, and Wave III: since 2017). The objective of this study is to examine the community predictors and the progression of overdose deaths across the U.S-Mexico border-specific epidemic waves.
Language: en
Keywords
border region; communities; drug abuse; Opioid epidemic; overdose deaths