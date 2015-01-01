SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jacobucci R, Ammerman BA. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/sltb.13010

37888891

INTRODUCTION: Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a prevalent and concerning behavior and its risk pathways require a greater understanding, particularly in predicting short-term risk. Although the literature has supported a between-person link among NSSI and alcohol use, limited research has directly examined the nuances of this relationship at the within-person level using intensive longitudinal data.

METHOD: Utilizing two independent samples (total n = 85), the current study examined bidirectional, concurrent and prospective risk relationships between NSSI and alcohol, considering both urges and behavior engagement, via ecological momentary assessment.

RESULTS: Findings demonstrate concurrent, within-person relationships between NSSI urges and alcohol urges, as well as alcohol use. Alternatively, prospective between-person findings demonstrated negative relationships between NSSI urges and alcohol use, as well as alcohol urges and NSSI acts; however, this may represent suppression effects as associations were positive with the removal of autoregressive effects.

CONCLUSIONS: Together, findings support proximal risk relationships between NSSI and alcohol experiences that, for urges in particular, is bidirectional.


alcohol; nonsuicidal self-injury; ecological momentary assessment; intensive longitudinal data

