Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a prevalent and concerning behavior and its risk pathways require a greater understanding, particularly in predicting short-term risk. Although the literature has supported a between-person link among NSSI and alcohol use, limited research has directly examined the nuances of this relationship at the within-person level using intensive longitudinal data.



METHOD: Utilizing two independent samples (total n = 85), the current study examined bidirectional, concurrent and prospective risk relationships between NSSI and alcohol, considering both urges and behavior engagement, via ecological momentary assessment.



RESULTS: Findings demonstrate concurrent, within-person relationships between NSSI urges and alcohol urges, as well as alcohol use. Alternatively, prospective between-person findings demonstrated negative relationships between NSSI urges and alcohol use, as well as alcohol urges and NSSI acts; however, this may represent suppression effects as associations were positive with the removal of autoregressive effects.



CONCLUSIONS: Together, findings support proximal risk relationships between NSSI and alcohol experiences that, for urges in particular, is bidirectional.

