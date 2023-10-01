Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Nerium oleander is a toxic plant containing cardiac glycosides throughout all its parts, thereby posing severe health risks upon ingestion. The clinical manifestations of oleander poisoning closely resemble those of digoxin toxicity, encompassing a spectrum of gastrointestinal symptoms, neuropsychiatric disorders, and cardiac disturbances. This scientific case report describes a case of accidental intoxication resulting from the consumption of an oleander leaves infusion misidentified as bay laurel leaves. CASE REPORT: An 84-year-old patient consumed an oleander leaves infusion, and after four hours experienced gastrointestinal symptoms. He contacted the poison control center (PCC) and was advised to go to the emergency department (ED). Upon arrival, the patient presented stable vital signs without cardiac irregularities. The PCC recommended the administration of activated charcoal, vigilant monitoring, including electrocardiography (ECG). Subsequent ECGs assessments revealed the presence of third-degree atrioventricular block; in consultation with the PCC, digoxin-specific antibodies and external pacing were necessary. The patient was discharged on the eighth day in good hemodynamic condition, and outpatient follow-up visits showed clinical stability.



DISCUSSION: This study offers insights for the management of similar cases. The limitations of conventional assays in measuring oleander cardiac glycosides were observed, emphasizing reliance on clinical evaluation. The patient's trajectory, remaining asymptomatic despite severe ECG changes post-ingestion, underscores the importance of prolonged clinical monitoring.

