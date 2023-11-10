Abstract

In recent times, there has been a concerning and noteworthy rise in the global use of sodium nitrite for suicidal purposes. This is facilitated either through the employment of specialized "suicide kits" or by acquiring sodium nitrite through alternative means. Additionally, another occurrence contributing to nitrite poisoning is the recreational utilization of nitrites in the form of volatile aliphatic esters of nitrous acid, commonly referred to as "poppers". Based on current available papers and reports on the subject of nitrates, nitrites, and poppers intoxications, an epidemiological analysis and evaluation of analytical methods were performed. A total of 128 papers, documenting a collective count of 492 intoxication cases, were identified. Additionally, in order to complete the epidemiological profile of nitrite poisoning, the authors briefly examined six cases of nitrite intoxication that were under investigation in our laboratory. Furthermore, a review of nitrite poisoning cases over the past 100 years shows that the old poison is still in use and poses a substantial risk to society.

Language: en