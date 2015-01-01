SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gopalakrishnan L, Bertozzi S, Bradshaw P, Deardorff J, Shakya Baker H, Rabe-Hesketh S. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012231208999

37885422

Gender norms have been posited to impact intimate partner violence (IPV), but there is scant evidence of the longitudinal association between community-level gender norms and IPV. Using longitudinal data on 3,965 married girls surveyed in India, we fitted mixed-effects ordinal and binary logistic regression models for physical IPV intensity and occurrence of sexual IPV. We found a 26% increase in the odds that women experience frequent physical IPV per one unit increase in greater community-level equitable gender norms. We did not find an association between community-level equitable gender norms and sexual IPV.

FINDINGS suggest that the relationship between gender norms and physical and sexual IPV differs, indicating the need for tailored interventions for different types of IPV.


Language: en

domestic violence; social norms; gender-based violence; gender norms; south Asia

