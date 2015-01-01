|
Dams-O'connor K, Seifert AC, Crary JF, Delman BN, Del Bigio MR, Kovacs GG, Lee EB, Nolan AL, Pruyser A, Selmanovic E, Stewart W, Woodoff-Leith E, Folkerth RD. Acta Neuropathol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
37897548
Lifelong brain health consequences of traumatic brain injury (TBI) include the risk of neurodegenerative disease. Up to one-third of women experience intimate partner violence (IPV) in their lifetime, often with TBI, yet remarkably little is known about the range of autopsy neuropathologies encountered in IPV. We report a prospectively accrued case series from a single institution, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner, evaluated in partnership with the Brain Injury Research Center of Mount Sinai, using a multimodal protocol comprising clinical history review, ex vivo imaging in a small subset, and comprehensive neuropathological assessment by established consensus protocols. Fourteen brains were obtained over 2 years from women with documented IPV (aged 3rd-8th decade; median, 4th) and complex histories including prior TBI in 6, nonfatal strangulation in 4, cerebrovascular, neurological, and/or psychiatric conditions in 13, and epilepsy in 7. At autopsy, all had TBI stigmata (old and/or recent). In addition, white matter regions vulnerable to diffuse axonal injury showed perivascular and parenchymal iron deposition and microgliosis in some subjects. Six cases had evidence of cerebrovascular disease (lacunes and/or chronic infarcts). Regarding neurodegenerative disease pathologies, Alzheimer disease neuropathologic change was present in a single case (8th decade), with no chronic traumatic encephalopathy neuropathologic change (CTE-NC) identified in any.
Domestic violence; Traumatic brain injury; Cerebrovascular disease; Chronic traumatic encephalopathy; Diffuse axonal injury; Neurodegeneration