Abstract

The Task Force on Global Guidelines for Falls in Older Adults has put forward a fall risk stratification tool for community-dwelling older adults. This tool takes the form of a flowchart and is based on expert opinion and evidence. It divides the population into three risk categories and recommends specific preventive interventions or treatments for each category. In this commentary, we share our insights on the design, validation, usability and potential impact of this fall risk stratification tool with the aim of guiding future research.

Language: en