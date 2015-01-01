SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Albites-Sanabria J, Greene BR, McManus K, Palmerini L, Palumbo P, Sousa I, van Schooten KS, Weicken E, Wenzel M. Age Ageing 2023; 52(10): afad162.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1093/ageing/afad162

PMID

37897807

Abstract

The Task Force on Global Guidelines for Falls in Older Adults has put forward a fall risk stratification tool for community-dwelling older adults. This tool takes the form of a flowchart and is based on expert opinion and evidence. It divides the population into three risk categories and recommends specific preventive interventions or treatments for each category. In this commentary, we share our insights on the design, validation, usability and potential impact of this fall risk stratification tool with the aim of guiding future research.


Language: en

Keywords

Risk; Falls; Guidelines; Prediction; Stratification; Older people

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print