Abstract

STUDY OBJECTIVE: Falls are the leading cause of injuries in the US for older adults. Follow-up after an ED-related fall visit is essential to initiate preventive strategies in these patients who are at very high risk for recurrent falls. It is currently unclear how frequently follow-up occurs and whether preventive strategies are implemented. Our objective is to determine the rate of follow-up by older adults who sustain a fall related head injury resulting in an ED visit, the rate and type of risk assessment and adoption of preventive strategies.



METHODS: This 1-year prospective observational study was conducted at two South Florida hospitals. All older ED patients with an acute head injury due to a fall were identified. Telephone surveys were conducted 14 days after ED presentation asking about PCP follow-up and adoption of fall prevention strategies. Clinical and demographic characteristics were compared between patients with and without follow up.



RESULTS: Of 4951 patients with a head injury from a fall, 1527 met inclusion criteria. 905 reported follow-up with their PCP. Of these, 72% reported receiving a fall assessment and 56% adopted a fall prevention strategy. Participants with PCP follow-up were significantly more likely to have a history of cancer or hypertension.



CONCLUSION: Only 60% of ED patients with fall-related head injury follow-up with their PCP. Further, 72% received a fall assessment and only 56% adopted a fall prevention strategy. These data indicate an urgent need to promote PCP fall assessment and adoption of prevention strategies in these patients.

Language: en