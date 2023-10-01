SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Shih RD, Solano JJ, Engström G, Khazem M, Clayton LM, Wells M, Hughes PG, Posaw L, Goldstein L, Hennekens CH, Ouslander JG, Alter SM. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2023; 75: 29-32.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ajem.2023.10.021

37897917

STUDY OBJECTIVE: Falls are the leading cause of injuries in the US for older adults. Follow-up after an ED-related fall visit is essential to initiate preventive strategies in these patients who are at very high risk for recurrent falls. It is currently unclear how frequently follow-up occurs and whether preventive strategies are implemented. Our objective is to determine the rate of follow-up by older adults who sustain a fall related head injury resulting in an ED visit, the rate and type of risk assessment and adoption of preventive strategies.

METHODS: This 1-year prospective observational study was conducted at two South Florida hospitals. All older ED patients with an acute head injury due to a fall were identified. Telephone surveys were conducted 14 days after ED presentation asking about PCP follow-up and adoption of fall prevention strategies. Clinical and demographic characteristics were compared between patients with and without follow up.

RESULTS: Of 4951 patients with a head injury from a fall, 1527 met inclusion criteria. 905 reported follow-up with their PCP. Of these, 72% reported receiving a fall assessment and 56% adopted a fall prevention strategy. Participants with PCP follow-up were significantly more likely to have a history of cancer or hypertension.

CONCLUSION: Only 60% of ED patients with fall-related head injury follow-up with their PCP. Further, 72% received a fall assessment and only 56% adopted a fall prevention strategy. These data indicate an urgent need to promote PCP fall assessment and adoption of prevention strategies in these patients.


Keywords

Falls; Fall prevention; Follow-up; Geriatric emergency medicine; Geriatric falls; Geriatric head trauma

