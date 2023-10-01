|
Shih RD, Solano JJ, Engström G, Khazem M, Clayton LM, Wells M, Hughes PG, Posaw L, Goldstein L, Hennekens CH, Ouslander JG, Alter SM. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2023; 75: 29-32.
37897917
STUDY OBJECTIVE: Falls are the leading cause of injuries in the US for older adults. Follow-up after an ED-related fall visit is essential to initiate preventive strategies in these patients who are at very high risk for recurrent falls. It is currently unclear how frequently follow-up occurs and whether preventive strategies are implemented. Our objective is to determine the rate of follow-up by older adults who sustain a fall related head injury resulting in an ED visit, the rate and type of risk assessment and adoption of preventive strategies.
Language: en
Falls; Fall prevention; Follow-up; Geriatric emergency medicine; Geriatric falls; Geriatric head trauma