Abstract

Recent advances in wearable motion sensors, mobile devices, the Internet of Things, and telecommunications have created new potential for telerehabilitation. Recognizing that there is no systematic review of smartphone- or tablet-based balance and gait telerehabilitation technology for long-term use (i.e., four weeks or more), this systematic review summarizes the effects of smartphone- or tablet-based rehabilitation technology on balance and gait exercise and training in balance and gait disorders. The review examined studies written in English published from 2013 to 2023 in Web of Science, Pubmed, Scopus, and Google Scholar. Of the 806 studies identified, 14 were selected, and the National Institutes of Health Quality Assessment Tool for Observational Cohort and Cross-sectional Studies was applied to evaluate methodological quality. The systematic review concluded that all 14 studies found balance and gait performance improvement after four weeks or more of balance and gait telerehabilitation. Ten of the 14 studies found that carry-over effects (improved functional movements, muscle strength, motor capacity, cognition, and reduced fear of falling and anxiety levels) were maintained for weeks to months. The results of the systematic review have positive technical and clinical implications for the next-generation design of rehabilitation technology in balance and gait training and exercise programs.

