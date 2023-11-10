Abstract

The etiology of intervertebral disc degeneration (IVDD) is complex and multifactorial, and it is still not fully understood. A better understanding of the pathogenesis of IVDD will help to improve treatment regimens and avoid unnecessary surgical aggression. In order to summarize recent research data on IVDD pathogenesis, including genetic and immune factors, a literature review was conducted. The pathogenesis of IVDD is a complex multifactorial process without an evident starting point. There are extensive data on the role of the different genetic factors affecting the course of the disease, such as mutations in structural proteins and enzymes involved in the immune response. However, these factors alone are not sufficient for the development of the disease. Nevertheless, like mechanical damage, they can also be considered risk factors for IVDD. In conclusion, currently, there is no consensus on a single concept for the pathogenesis of IVDD. We consider the intervertebral disc autoimmune damage hypothesis to be the most promising hypothesis for clinicians, because it can be extrapolated to all populations and does not counteract other factors. The genetic factors currently known do not allow for building effective predictive models; however, they can be used to stratify the risks of individual populations.

