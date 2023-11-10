Abstract

The present review aimed to identify the means through which neurologic injury can predispose individuals to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). In recent years, comprehensive studies have helped to clarify which structures in the central nervous system can lead to distinct PTSD symptoms-namely, dissociative reactions or flashbacks-when damaged. Our review narrowed its focus to three common neurologic injuries, traumatic brain injury (TBI), subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), and stroke. We found that in each of the three cases, individuals may be at an increased risk of developing PTSD symptoms. Beyond discussing the potential mechanisms by which neurotrauma may lead to PTSD, we summarized our current understanding of the pathophysiology of the disorder and discussed predicted associations between the limbic system and PTSD. In particular, the effect of noradrenergic neuromodulatory signaling on the hypothalamic pituitary adrenal (HPA) axis as it pertains to fear memory recall needs to be further explored to better understand its effects on limbic structures in PTSD patients. At present, altered limbic activity can be found in both neurotrauma and PTSD patients, suggesting a potential causative link. Particularly, changes in the function of the limbic system may be associated with characteristic symptoms of PTSD such as intrusive memories and acute psychological distress. Despite evidence demonstrating the correlation between neurotrauma and PTSD, a lack of PTSD prognosis exists in TBI, SAH, and stroke patients who could benefit from early treatment. It should be noted that PTSD symptoms often compound with pre-existing issues, further deteriorating health outcomes for these patients. It is ultimately our goal to clarify the relationship between neurotrauma and PTSD so that earlier diagnoses and appropriate treatment are observed in clinic.

Language: en