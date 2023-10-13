Abstract

The current study will examine the interactive effects of motives for cannabis use (i.e., health or recreational) and risky decision making (DM) on cannabis use trajectories among adolescents. Data from 171 adolescents, aged 14-17 at the initial visit (baseline), were prospectively analyzed across five time points approximately six months apart. Latent growth curve modeling and linear regression analyses were used. We found a significant interactive effect of "recreational motives" and risky DM on the rate of cannabis use over time. Specifically, among those less likely to use cannabis for recreational purposes, riskier DM was associated with a faster increase in the rate of use over time relative to those with lower risky DM. Additionally, a significant main effect showed that those with a greater proclivity to use cannabis for health purposes had higher initial levels of use at baseline and faster increases in the rate of use over time. Regardless of risky DM, using cannabis for health purposes is associated with faster increases in cannabis use escalation. Additionally, risky DM does impact the association between recreational motives for use and cannabis use trajectories. Future work should examine these associations with additional motives for cannabis use that have been previously validated within the literature.

Language: en