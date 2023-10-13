Abstract

Workplace bullying is a prevalent issue with a significant impact on employees' mental health. This study aimed to explore the relationship between workplace bullying and the prevalence of depression, with a particular focus on the role of gender. A total of 12,344 Korean employees aged 19-65 years were included in the study. They completed the Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale (CES-D) and a score of 16 or higher in CES-D indicated depression. The association between workplace bullying and depression was analyzed using logistic regression analyses. The average CES-D scores were higher for both male and female employees who experienced bullying than for those who did not (p < 0.001). The association between the experience of workplace bullying and the prevalence of depression was statistically significant for both genders, with a stronger correlation observed among male employees (p for interaction < 0.001). Organizations are urged to address workplace bullying, particularly for male employees, through the implementation of anti-bullying strategies and policies, as well as the provision of mental health resources and support.

