Abstract

Tinnitus (the perception of sound in the absence of any corresponding external source) is highly prevalent and can be distressing. There are unanswered questions about how tinnitus, suicidal thoughts, and suicidal behaviours co-occur and interact. To establish the extent of scientific literature, this scoping review catalogued primary reports addressing the associations between tinnitus, suicidal ideation, attempted suicide, and death by suicide. We searched OvidSP, Medline, EMBASE, PsycINFO, CINAHL, Google Scholar, EThoS, and ProQuest for all studies and case reports on ideation and/or attempted and/or completed suicide in the context of tinnitus. Twenty-three studies were included, and data were charted according to study type. Several epidemiological and other observational studies gave evidence of risk factors and an association between suicidal ideation, suicidal behaviour, and tinnitus. However, there was no evidence of the direction of causality. Qualitative studies are indicated to explore the patient's experience and understand the dynamics of any interaction between tinnitus and suicidal thoughts and behaviours. A theory-informed model of tinnitus and suicide needs to be developed to inform the development of interventions and how tinnitus patients are supported clinically.

Language: en