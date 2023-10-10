Abstract

Auto crashes are a leading cause of death and injury among adolescents. Untreated obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) can cause sleepiness and inattention, which could negatively impact novice drivers, but OSA-related studies have focused on older drivers. This study used a driving simulator to examine whether licensed 16-19-year-old adolescents with OSA have diminished driving skills. Twenty-one adolescents with OSA and twenty-eight without OSA (both confirmed using polysomnography) completed two randomly ordered driving trials in a simulator (with induced distractions versus without). A mixed ANOVA examined the between-subjects effect of the OSA group, the within-subjects effect of the distraction condition, and the group-by-condition interaction effect on the ability to maintain lane position and the frequency of extended eye glances away from the roadway. T-tests were also used to examine group differences in reported sleepiness and inattention during daily life. The distraction task increased extended off-road glances and difficulties maintaining lane position (p < 0.001). However, adolescents with OSA did not display worse eye glance or lane position than controls and there were no significant group-by-condition interactions. Although the groups differed on polysomonographic features, there were also no significant differences in reported sleepiness or inattention. The distraction task negatively impacted both groups of adolescent drivers, but those with OSA did not fare differentially worse. Most adolescents in our study had mild OSA (median obstructive apnea-hypopnea index = 4.4), the most common form in the community. It remains possible that youth with more severe OSA would show increased driving impairment.

