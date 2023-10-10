|
Citation
Heinz A, Költő A, Taylor AB, Chan A. Children (Basel) 2023; 10(10).
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
37892357
PMCID
Abstract
Many adolescent health surveys ask if respondents are male or female. Non-response may be due to fear of de-anonymisation or being a gender-nonconforming youth. The present study investigates the frequency of non-response and its potential reasons. To this end, data from 54,833 adolescents aged 11-18 from six countries, participating in the 2018 Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) study, were analysed. Respondents were divided into three groups: (1) "Responders" who answered both questions on age and gender, (2) "Age non-responders" who did not answer the question on age, and (3) "Gender non-responders" who answered the question on age but not the one on gender. These groups were compared regarding their non-response to other questions and regarding their health. Overall, 98.0% were responders, 1.6% were age non-responders and 0.4% were gender non-responders. On average, age non-responders skipped more questions (4.2 out or 64) than gender non-responders (3.2) and responders (2.1). Gender non-responders reported more psychosomatic complaints, more frequent substance use and lower family support than responders. This study shows that age and gender non-responders differ in their response styles, suggesting different reasons for skipping the gender question. The health disparities found between the groups suggest that further research should use a more nuanced approach, informed by LGBT+ youth's insights, to measure sex assigned at birth and gender identity.
Language: en
Keywords
gender; sex; gender non-conforming; LGBTQ; non-response; survey methodology